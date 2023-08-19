LONDON — As the upcoming season approaches, the South Laurel girls soccer team knows the work that lies ahead.
Graduating key players has prompted the team to focus on finding the best fit and formation for success.
Coach Lori Rison recognizes the challenges but remains optimistic about the team’s potential.
“We have a lot of work ahead of us for the upcoming season,” Rison admitted. “We graduated some key players and are working on finding the best fit and formation for our team.”
South Laurel will rely on a strong group of seniors in Avery Sauer, Megan Smith, and Brook Clontz, who bring versatility to the field.
Seniors Josie Gill and Ella Rison will anchor the midfield, while Tess Little is back at the keeper position.
Valuable contributions are also expected from returning juniors and sophomores who will solidify the starting lineup.
“Our players have great chemistry, with most having played together for years,” Rison said. “Our job now is to make the necessary adjustments in positions to be successful. We do have some young players that have never played at this level that will need to step up and give us valuable minutes, so that does pose some concerns.”
South Laurel faces a tough regular season schedule once again.
“We are playing some teams we’ve never played before, as well as a couple of teams that we struggled against last season, like Great Crossing,” Rison said. “In playing these higher level teams, we hope it will prepare us for October.
“We know that some of our greatest challenges come within our own district and region,” she added. “These teams always bring their best when playing each other and I believe this season will be no different. The players know each other well, and tend to play some of their best soccer within district competition. We have a special group of girls, that should be a lot of fun to watch. I believe there will be some great soccer coming out of the 13th Region this season.”
