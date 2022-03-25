LONDON — North Laurel’s struggles continued on Thursday.
The Lady Jaguars (2-4) have now lost four games in a row after falling, 7-5, at home to Rockcastle County in eight innings.
North Laurel battled with the Lady Rockets throughout the contest, taking a 1-0 lead in the second inning before falling behind 2-1 in the top of the third inning.
Chris Edwards’ squad tied the game at two apiece in the bottom of the third only to see Rockcastle County take a 5-2 lead into the bottom of the sixth inning.
The Lady Jaguars never folded, though.
They added a run in the bottom of the sixth and forced extra innings thanks to Saige McClure’s two-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning.
The Lady Rockets secured the win in the top of the eighth with two runs while North Laurel was retired in order in the bottom of the eighth.
McClure had a big game at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a home run, four RBI, and one run scored. Emily Sizemore, Madison Parman, and Marlie McDaniel each had a hit apiece in the loss.
Parman tossed eight innings, allowing only three earned runs while striking out five batters.
The Lady Jaguars will be back in action on Saturday, participating in Somerset’s Brynlee Bigelow Memorial Tournament. They will play Estill County at 2:30 p.m. and be back in action at 4 p.m. against Somerset.
