Fastpitch
North Laurel 4, Springsboro 1
It was a matter of time before senior Emily Sizemore delivered her first home run of the season. Add some sun, and warmer temperatures, and Sizemore had a game, going 3-for-3 with a solo shot while scoring three times during the Lady Jaguars’ 4-1 win over Springsboro.
“Today was a really nice win against a good team from Springboro,” North Laurel coach Chris Edwards said. “Their pitcher is going to DePaul in the Big East, so she was legit. We had 11 hits on the night. Really proud of my team.
“The defense was good again tonight,” he added. “Two more double plays including a great throw from Emma Carl in right field to throw a runner out at the plate after the catch.”
North Laurel’s Reagan Isaac notched the win in the pitcher’s circle while tossing a complete game, limiting Springsboro to one hit, and one earned run. She also struck out four batters.
“Reagan Isaac pitched a wonderful game,” Edwards said. “Scattered seven hits and two of those were to the girl going to DePaul. These youngsters are really pitching the ball well and when we catch it behind them like we did today, we can be pretty good.
“I do want to say one of the reasons they are throwing well is because we are playing good defense but another reason is because of our catcher Braylee Fawbush,” he added. “She’s been back there a good while and receives the ball so well. They really trust her and what she says to them. They listen to her a lot and pay a lot of attention to what she says.”
The Lady Jaguars (8-1) took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, never looking back as Springsboro scored a run in the second inning but insurance runs by North Laurel in the third and fifth innings sealed the win.
Saige McClure collected two hits while driving in a run and scoring once while Isaac finished with two hits. Braylee Fawbush had a hit, RBI, and a walk while Ellie Adams connected with a run-scoring hit. Emma Carl, and Bella Sizemore each delivered a hit apiece.
“We still need to clean up a few things execution wise offensively and coaching wise,” Edwards said. “sent a girl home to try to score and got her thrown out by a mile today, so there is room for everyone to improve but I like where my team is right now. Go Jags.”
Baseball
Lexington Christian 9, North Laurel 3
The Jaguars dug themselves a 9-0 hole and never recovered, losing to Lexington Christian, 9-3.
The Eagles scored five runs in the first inning, and two more runs in the second inning before expanding their lead to 9-0 with two runs in the fourth inning.
North Laurel (5-4) scored its first runs of the game in the sixth inning to cut its deficit to 9-2, and added one more run in the seventh inning.
“We got off to a horrible start against a very good LCA team,” North Laurel coach Darrin McWhorter said. “A little bit of everything took place hits, hit batter, errors, base on balls while giving up five runs. Take that inning away we are in the game. “We just can't have an inning like that and win against any team we play down here. We did settle down and play well after that inning which was nice to see out of our kids.”
EJ Allen finished with two hits, an RBI, and a run scored while Kyler Elza had two hits, and a run scored. Andrew Cupp had a hit, and an RBI while Chase Keen finished with a hit, and a run scored. Walt Hellard had a hit, and Blaize Jones drove in a run.
Noah Rush took the loss on the mound, allowing nine hits, and eight earned runs while striking out two batters. Cupp tossed a scoreless, and hitless sixth inning.
