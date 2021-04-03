LEXINGTON — Highlands captured its first-ever state championship Saturday night thanks to hitting 10 3-pointers while shooting 27-of-59 from the floor.
The Bluebirds built a 23-13 lead in the first quarter and were never threatened, defeating Elizabethtown,79-60, in the finals of the 2021 KHSAA Sweet 16.
Highlands was led by a balanced attack with five players scoring in double figures, which included tournament MVP Sam Vinson turning in a double-double, finishing with 20 points and 17 rebounds. William Herald added 17 points while Luke Muller finished with 11 points and Zachary Barth and William Harris each scored 10 points apiece.
Highlands came out firing away from the outside and built a 19-8 lead after a 3-pointer by Barth at the 2:27 mark. Elizabethtown answered with a 6-0 run as Kam Sherrard’s basket made the score 19-13 with 1:21 remaining in the period. The Bluebirds closed the quarter with a 4-0 run that saw them enter the second period holding a 23-13 advantage.
Highlands continued to put the pressure on the Panthers by putting on a shooting clinic from behind the arc in the second quarter.
Led by Herald’s 4 3-pointers during the period, the Bluebirds built a 47-26 cushion at halftime. Muller also hit a 3-pointer, allowing Highlands to close out the first half with a 9-0 run.
Herald scored 14 points in the first half while Vinson added eight points. The Bluebirds hit 18-of-34 shot attempts in the first half, including 9-of-19 from 3-point range. Elizabethtown was 11-of-24 from the floor but only 1-of-6 from beyond the arc.
The Panthers attempted to mount a rally in the second half, but couldn’t get the job done. Highlands was able to secure the state championship during the final 16 minutes.
2021 KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16
Highlands 79, Elizabethtown 60
Highlands 23 24 19 13 79
Elizabethtown 13 13 19 15 60
Highlands (79) — Vinson 20, Read 7, Barth 10, Muller 11, Herald 17, Kocher 4, Harris 10.
Elizabethtown (60) — Murphy 13, Franklin 9, Moberly 4, Sherrard 11, Sherrard 6, Williams 17.
