LONDON — It’s been a surreal week for former South Laurel boys’ basketball coach Steve Wright.
It started with former player Eric Fields being named head coach of Berea’s basketball program on Tuesday, marking the 12th player to play under Wright at South Laurel to either become an assistant or a head coach at the college/high school level.
Then a day later, Wright surprised many across the state, announcing his resignation as head coach of the Montgomery County boys’ basketball program after guiding the Indians to a 34-22 record during his two years in Mount Sterling.
Wright has now logged 33 years as a high school head coach while compiling a 731-269 record. He’s coached at Walton-Verona, Laurel County, South Laurel, Southwestern Pulaski, and Montgomery County.
Wright has been successful wherever he’s been. He guided Laurel County to one regional title while leading South Laurel to six regional crowns and a state championship in 2005. He also led Southwestern Pulaski to its first regional championship and an appearance in the Sweet Sixteen’s Final Four. Wright also guided Montgomery County to the 10th Region title game before stepping down as the Indians’ coach.
And, he still might not be finished.
“I feel like I’m at a time in my life that I can take a step back and see what I want to do,” he said. “I can entertain opportunities, and see what’s out there. I’ve not decided what I really want to do right now, so I can go from there. I’m not done, and I still feel great.”
And if he decides he doesn’t want to get back into the coaching world, Wright said he can sit back and enjoy the success his former players are having as head coaches and assistant coaches.
Wright said former players Eric Fields (Berea), Eric Wright (Rockcastle County), Tyler Huff (former assistant at South Laurel), Jordan Price (former assistant at North Laurel), Richie Riley (South Alabama), Brad Sizemore (Bell County), Nate Valentine (North Laurel), Phillip Rawlings (North Laurel), Shane Tarvin (former assistant at North Laurel), Trey Smith (Baseball coach at South Laurel), Walt Allen (White Knoll, SC), and Ty Proffitt (graduate manager/video coordinator at the University of Tennessee) have been successful at what they have set out to do.
“I never anticipated this at all,” Wright said. “I’m so happy for all of them. I think we’ve been so fortunate with the program at South Laurel that many guys had so much success after leaving high school. I think these guys fell in love with the process and the winning and decided to go into coaching.
“It’s so humbling they followed the same job I’m in, and now it creates a new relationship because we help each other out as much as possible. They might have questions for me, and I might have questions for them. It’s really gratifying to see them chase their dream and see them do what they’ve always wanted to do. It’s not just at coaching either. A lot of former players at South Laurel have been successful in whatever career path they’ve chosen.
“These guys have been, and are successful,” he added. “I enjoy watching them and being a part of it. I enjoy their success. Sometimes when they do have disappointments, I’m a part of that, too. All of it means a lot to me. This is just a really cool experience for all of us.”
