MANCHESTER — A bull’s eye has been on North Laurel’s back the entire season, and it’s never been a bother to Nate Valentine’s Jaguars.
North Laurel (25-5) entered the season as heavy favorites to capture another 49th District championship and the state’s No. 5 ranked team did just that on Friday, rolling to an easy 91-48 win over Jackson County.
“District finals are always tough,” Valentine said. “Credit Jackson County for making things hard on us early. We strung together some stops and were able to put a little pressure on them to score. I’m really happy for our players to be district champs and head into the region tournament as a winner.”
The Jaguars found themselves in a battle for most of the first half after taking a quick 10-2 advantage in the first quarter.
Jackson County hung around, and only trailed 16-13 at the end of the first quarter and cut its deficit to 23-22 in the second quarter before North Laurel closed the first half with a 19-5 run as Clay Sizemore’s 3-point basket gave his team a 42-27 advantage at halftime.
The Jaguars continued to pull away in the third quarter with Sheppard scoring 10 of his 26 points the period. Ryan Davidson added seven points while Colton Rawlings hit a 3-point basket, giving his team a commanding 64-39 lead entering the fourth quarter.
North Laurel continued to dominate in the game’s final eight minutes as Davidson added eight more points while Sheppard scored five points as the Jaguars outscored the Generals, 27-9.
Davidson led all scorers with 31 points while Sheppard followed with 26 points, and Sizemore added 11 points.
Valentine’s squad will advance to this week’s 13th Region Boys Tournament which will begin Wednesday. North Laurel’s possible first-round opponents are Corbin, Lynn Camp, and Harlan. The 13th Region Boys Tournament draw will be held Saturday at The Corbin Arena.
North Laurel 91, Jackson County 48
Jackson County 13 14 12 9 48
North Laurel 16 26 22 27 91
Jackson County (48) — Lakes 5, Adkins 6, Summers 6, Madden 9, Hammonds 4, Bates 2, Cunnagin 9, Collett 6, Marcum 1.
North Laurel (91) — Sheppard 26, Sizemore 11, Brock 5, Davidson 31, Harris 1, Dotson 5, Rawlings 3, Patel 2, Elza 1, Jervis 3, Walker 3.
