LONDON — A 22-win season was a success for the South Laurel Lady Cardinals last season, as they were one of the top teams in the 13th Region.
Unfortunately, the Lady Cardinals fell in the finals of the 13th Region Tournament when they took on cross-town rival North Laurel in the championship game. The Lady Jaguars came away with an 11-5 win, ending South Laurel’s season.
Coach Carly Mink said the team is moving forward, and are ready for the 2022 season. Her squad has been working all throughout the offseason to prepare for their upcoming schedule, including spending time in the weight room and getting as much time on the field as possible.
“Our offseason was very productive. Our athletes have been working relentlessly on improving their skills and their strength and conditioning since the completion of the 2021 season,” said Mink. “They are more than ready for the 2022 season to begin.”
The Lady Cardinals only lost two players from last year’s regional runner-up team, but it’s two big ones. Karly Gray and Chloe Taylor will not be returning after stellar seasons last year. Taylor led the team with 61 hits and 38 runs batted in, while Gray was right behind her with 46 hits and 36 RBI.
But South Laurel has a whole cupboard filled with players ready to step up and fill the void left by the departing seniors. First up is Makayla Blair who turned in an impressive sason one year ago. Blair finished 2021 with 48 hits and led the team with 40 RBI, while finishing second to Taylor in batting average.
Madison Worley is another name that is back from last year. Worley had 43 hits and 28 RBI last season. Other contributing players will be Katie Jervis, Jaylyn Lewis, Bailey Frazier, Addie Baker, Amara Horn, Aubree Laster, and Aubrey Bundy.
On the mound for the Lady Cardinals will be Jervis and Worley.
“We only lost two players last season so we will have many returning players such as Katie Jervis, Makayla Blair, Jaylyn Lewis, Madison Worley, Bailey Frazier, Addie Baker, Amara Horn, Aubree Laster, and Aubrey Bundy which were all big contributors to our season last year,” said Mink. “From the mound we will primarily be relying on Katie Jervis and Madison Worley to pitch for us this year.”
Jervis, Blair, and Lewis will also serve as the senior leaders for this year’s squad. All three players are big contributors on the field and provide great examples for their teammates.
“We have top-notch senior leadership with Katie Jervis, Makayla Blair, and Jaylyn Lewis. They are great role models and leaders on and off of the field,” said Mink. “They lead by example, encourage others, and are dedicated and loyal to the program and that is all I can ask for as a coach.”
The Lady Cardinals will begin their season with their season home opener against Estill County on March 14. They will take a trip to Florida for Spring Break to play in the Softball Beach Bash in Ft. Walton Beach, before coming back to Kentucky and getting into their district and regional schedule.
Mink said that because of her team’s hard work this offseason, there are high expectations for her squad, including winning a district and regional championship.
“I am very excited about heading into this season. We have worked very hard building up to this point and we are ready to show what we can do,” said Mink. “We have a tough district and region but our players have remained hungry after falling short in the region finals last season. I like our chances and look forward to beginning the season.”
