LONDON — Chloe Taylor carried her impressive play over into postseason play by turning in a perfect 3-for-3 effort at the plate while driving in six runs and scoring three times during South Laurel’s 16-1 rout of Williamsburg in Monday’s 50th District Fastpitch Tournament’s semifinal round.
Taylor also got the job done in the pitcher’s circle, striking out nine batters while allowing only one hit and no earned runs.
“I’m happy that we came out and jumped on them early,” South Laurel coach Carly Minke said. “It’s always good to get control of the game early on. It’s really big to win the first round of the district and clinch a spot in the region but it’s always a fight to win the 50th District, so we have to remain focused to do that.
“I am pleased with our overall performance,” she added. “We hit throughout the lineup and Chloe had a great game from the mound holding them to just one hit.”
The Lady Cardinals (19-12) took control of the game in the first inning, scoring four runs before adding eight runs in the second inning. They put the game away with a four-run fourth inning.
Karli Gray turned in a three-hit effort while Makayla Blair finished with three RBI. Jaylyn Lewis went 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored while Aubree Laster finished with two hits and three runs scored. Kylie Clem also connected with two hits and scored twice while Madison Worley had a hit, two RBI, and one run scored. Addison Baker finished with a hit and while Bailey Frazier finished with two runs scored.
