STANFORD — The beat goes on for unbeaten North Laurel.
The Jaguars (12-0) locked up their second win in less than 24 hours after delivering Lincoln County an 89-74 loss on Saturday.
Sophomores Reed Sheppard and Ryan Davidson continued their impressive play with Sheppard leading the way with 36 points, nine assists, and five rebounds while Davidson added 23 points, six boards, and two assists. Sheppard scores 54 points the night before against Corbin, leading to a combined total of 90 points scored in less than 24 hours. Clay Sizemore knocked down five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points.
“Tonight was a really good road win for our young team,” North Laurel coach Nate Valentine said. “I have a ton of respect for Jeff Jackson and the Lincoln County program. They are so well-coached and fundamental. They made several runs at us but our guys keep answering the call. “We are getting contributions from everyone,” he added. “We have a long way to go but we have a lot of confidence in this team no matter what the situation is.”
The Jaguars were able to build a 25-18 lead at the end of the first quarter and a 41-34 advantage by the time halftime rolled around. North Laurel shot lights out in the second half despite seeing Lincoln County tie the game at 47 apiece in the third quarter. The Jaguars finished the period out with a 17-6 run to claim a 64-53 advantage.
Valentine’s squad outscored the Patriots, 25-21, in the fourth quarter to remain unbeaten. North Laurel hit 15-of-21 shot attempts (71.4 percent) in the second half and finished the game knocking down a 30-of-48 shooting effort (62.5 percent), including going a red-hot 10-of-14 (71.4 percent) from 3-point range.
Lincoln County was outrebounded, 25-22, while shooting 25-of-56 from the floor and 16-of-39 from 3-point range.
North Laurel 89, Lincoln County 74
North Laurel 25 16 23 25 89
Lincoln County 18 16 19 21 74
North Laurel (89) — Sheppard 36, Davidson 23, Sizemore 17, Brock 9, Harris 2, Keen 2.
Lincoln County (74) — Weaver 10, Alcorn 11, Smith 16, Mattingly 18, Ralston 12, Davis 5, Lark 2.
