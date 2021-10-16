Former North Laurel boys varsity basketball coach Mark Tucker passed Saturday due to COVID-19.
Tucker was the first basketball coach I interviewed during my first stint with the Times-Tribune way back in 1996.
He was a first class gentleman, who knew the game of basketball and never seemed bothered when I had to interview him even after a loss.
Tucker was the third boys varsity basketball coach at North Laurel, replacing Darry Burkett during the 1995-96 season while compiling a 13-11 mark. He finished his career at North Laurel with a 38-56 record.
Tucker also became the first boys varsity basketball coach at North Laurel to lead the Jaguars past crosstown rival South Laurel. The Jaguars were 0-7 against the Cardinals until Tucker led his North Laurel squad against its crosstown counterparts.
He was a competitor during his stay as the Jaguars’ head coach, who was known for his deliberate style of play — some liked it, and some didn’t. Count me as one of the ones that liked it.
His stomping of his foot while coaching a game at The Jungle turned out to be one of his trademarks.
He stayed at North Laurel from 1995-1999.
During his college basketball days, he played two years (1974-76) at Tulsa, averaging 3.8 points and 10.0 points per game before transferring to Oklahoma State while playing two years (1977-79) for the Cowboys. He averaged 15.4, and 17.1 points respectively while shooting 91 percent from the free-throw line in 1978.
After his stay with Oklahoma State, Tucker was drafted by Chicago Bulls in the 10th round in the 1978 NBA Draft.
