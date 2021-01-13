THE WAY IT IS: Joey Marcum is one of the classiest coaches I've dealt with

One of the best, and classiest, coaches I’ve covered stepped down as head coach this past week, and he’s going to be sorely missed by many, but especially by me.
When I found out that Joey Marcum was stepping down as coach of the South Laurel boys soccer program, I was surprised.
Marcum is a sports writer’s dream.
He loves to promote his student-athletes and has always gone out of his way to help me with anything I’ve needed. No matter what time of the day or night or even if it was something with a short notice, he never said, “no.”
Marcum was just one of those rare coaches that really gets it. I have never heard a single person say anything negative about him.
I've had some coaches in the past actually hold grudges because their respective team wasn't rated as high as they thought they should have been.
But not Marcum. That isn't his style.
He would always talk with me about the rankings, and jokingly thank me for putting pressure on his team, or in years that I didn't pick his team to do so well, he usually always proved me wrong.
When I say he’s a class act, I definitely mean he’s a class act.
Not only did Marcum take his job seriously with the media, but he did a fantastic job as the Cardinals’ coach, too.
He took the program to the Sweet 16 and the Elite Eight during his stay while turning in an impressive 24-2-1 record in 2016. Marcum won 102 games as head coach, and the big thing is, he didn’t leave the cupboard bare.
South Laurel will continue to succeed with whoever does replace Marcum as coach but he sure does leave some big shoes to fill, and I know I’m going to miss him. Not only because he was a top-notch coach, but he’s also one top-notch individual.
