THE WAY IT IS: Kudos goes to the KHSAA Board of Control

All eyes were on the KHSAA Board of Control’s meeting last Wednesday, and deservedly so.
The future of winter sports and spring sports for the upcoming season were up in the air, and everyone was nervously awaiting what the outcome would be.
When it came down to the final decision, I along with many more folks, were surprised to see the Board of Control upholding its earlier decision by a 12-5 vote to begin practice for winter sports on Dec. 14 and regular-season competition on Jan. 4.
I honestly thought the start date would be pushed back to something like Jan. 18 but I am more than happy with the Board of Control’s final decision.
The student-athletes across the state need to be able to participate and that’s off to the KHSAA Board of Control.
The Board of Control’s also voted 12-5 to push back the dates for the girls’ and boys’ Sweet 16s to March 29-April 8. Those dates are great and could very well maybe allow more fans to attend the games this season with them being pushed back.
“These are extremely complex issues. Our Board has spent an extraordinary amount of time examining every aspect surrounding the resumption of sports, particularly those that are indoors and have extreme concerns from public health officials,” said KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett. “At the same time, there is significant data being shared about the need for students to be engaged with one another in traditional settings, be they the classroom or the athletic court or field.
“Trying to balance competing public health concerns has been a tremendous challenge all year,” he added. “Just last week, the American Academy of Pediatrics published an article on the need to get kids back involved, while at the same time, the number of positive cases of coronavirus continues to be very high both in Kentucky and in other states. Finalizing the plan for going forward allows the member schools to use some local decision making in areas that are concerning and adopts a blueprint for the rest of the school year.”
Of course, the decision also affects spring sports start dates. Many spring sport coaches I talked to were concerned that their seasons would be pushed way back into June after seeing the spring sports season get canceled this past year.
The KHSAA did announce the following start dates for spring sports:
• Tennis — First official practice (Feb. 15, 2021); First official contest (March 8, 2021); First day of postseason (May 17, 2021); Postseason ends (May 31, 2021).
• Track and field — First official practice (Dec. 14, 2020); First official contest (Feb. 18, 2021); First day of postseason (May 24, 2021); Postseason ends (June 7, 2021).
• Baseball — First official practice (Feb. 22, 2021); First official contest (March 29, 2021); First day of postseason (May 31, 2021); Postseason ends (June 14, 2021).
• Softball — First official practice (Feb. 22, 2021); First official contest (March 29, 2021); First day of postseason (May 31, 2021); Postseason ends (June 14, 2021).
• Archery and Bass Fishing — Dates are to be determined.
The Board of Control also approved a slight change in the tie-breaker procedure for three-district teams:
• Approved a slight change in the tie-breaker procedure for a three-team district to allow for the introduction of a tie-breaking mechanism among those teams should they choose:
• If the teams vote to play twice and a two-way tie exists, the tie shall be broken by the second game played.
• If the teams vote to play twice and a three-way tie exists, the tie shall be broken by the RPI as of the seeded district game deadline for that sport, unless a unanimous vote to adopt an alternate tiebreaker has been conducted within the district and that tie-breaker is on file with the Association.
• If the teams vote to play once and a three-way tie exists (all teams 1-1), the tie shall be broken by the RPI as of the seeded district game deadline for that sport, unless a unanimous vote to adopt an alternate tiebreaker has been conducted within the district and that tie-breaker is on file with the Association.
So for the first time in a long time, it looks as if we have a little bit of normalcy when it comes to when seasons are beginning. With winter sports practices already happening now, that just means one thing, it’s not too long until we start seeing games and matches being played, which makes me a very happy sports writer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.