THE WAY IT IS: SL football coach vacancy is appealing

The search for a new football coach at South Laurel High School continues after former coach Donnie Burdine stepped down a few weeks ago after the Cardinals’ final game of the 2020 season.
The head coach position at South Laurel is an appealing one.
Yes, the Cardinals have struggled the past couple of years and yes, the last time they’ve won a playoff game was way back in 2005 when former coach Jep Irwin led South Laurel to a win over Lafayette when there were only four classes.
When you sit back and think about it, 15 years is a long time.
But before the struggles, the Cardinal football program held its own against some of the top teams around. They went through a stretch where they had defeated Corbin five times in eight years (1999 to 2006).
And, you can’t forget the days of Neil Warren and company leading South Laurel to the Class 4A region title game in 1999 seems like an eternity to some but to this old fella, it seems like yesterday.
The Cardinals have had some pretty good teams during the past 15 years but just haven’t been able to get over the postseason hump for one reason or another.
But before I go any further, South Laurel fans need to know, a turnaround can happen.
And, you don’t have to go far to see where it happened.
People forget North Laurel’s football program failed to win a playoff game from 1996 until 2014 when Chris Larkey led the Jaguars to their first playoff win (a 48-34 win over Whitley County) in 19 years.
North Laurel has now consistently reached the playoffs at the Class 5A level since Larkey took over as head coach, and should contend for a district championship for the next three years.
Cardinal fans will need to be patient and give South Laurel school officials time to make the right decision for a program that has talented players in place along with a lot of young talent moving up to the high school level.
I’ve heard numerous names thrown around the past couple of weeks on who might be interested and who might not. Some of the names are interesting, to say the least, but of course, those are just rumors.
The upcoming hire is an important one for the football program, and that might just be an understatement.
South Laurel needs stability at the head coach position. Burdine was head coach for six years but before him, the program went from a span of Larry Welch to Hunter Jackson to Burdine from 2012 to 2015.
These are interesting times for the South Laurel football program, and I’m patiently waiting, along with many other folks, to see who will lead the Cardinals next season.
