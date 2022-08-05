It’s now time to see who the top girls soccer players are that I have covered during my 31-year career as a sports writer.
And once again, it’s another tough choice. I’ve been fortunate to cover a lot of talented girls soccer players, and in the end, these are my top five…
1. Amanda Harber, South Laurel
Harber went up against some of the toughest schedules I’ve seen soccer teams play during her time (1995-99) at South Laurel.
Despite playing some of the best teams in the state, Harber scored 148 goals which ranked second all-time when she graduated. The 148 goals now rank her 25th overall in state history.
2. Ashley Bradford, North Laurel
Bradford was one of the state’s dominating players during her playing career (2002-2005). She played a big part in putting North Laurel’s girls soccer program on the map. Like Harber, she could score at will, creating a lot of her goals while leading the Lady Jaguars to multiple region titles.
3. Karli Parker, South Laurel
Parker is another player that could score goals any time she touched the ball. Her 164 career goals rank first for the South Laurel girls soccer program. To be honest, there isn’t much that separates my first five picks. All of them had a talent to find a way to score. They were also backed up by some really good teammates, too.
4. Abby Baker, Corbin
Baker had a knack for scoring, too. Her 116 goals rank 52nd all-time in the state. Not only was she solid on offense but she was darn good on defense as well. She was a competitor that led Corbin to some very successful seasons.
5. Amerah Dixon, Corbin
Dixon scored 108 goals for Corbin against very good competition. She was quick to the ball, and could score with many defenders on her.
The Best of the Rest
6. Meg Anderson, North Laurel; 7. Robyn Vickers, South Laurel; 8. Olivia Rudder, North Laurel; 9. Becki Woodworth, North Laurel; 10. Maddie Dagley, North Laurel.
Meg Anderson could very well be ranked as one of the top three players. Anderson could do it all on the soccer field while Vickers was tenacious on the field, and could score with the best of them. Olivia Rudder is one of the most in-shape players I’ve covered. Very underrated player that had a fantastic career at North Laurel along with Maddie Dagley, who was strong and athletic. and Becki Woodworth is hands down the best keeper I’ve ever covered — a true winner.
