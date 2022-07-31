It’s now time to see just who the best high school boys basketball players are that I’ve covered. Now this is even a harder one.
So far, I’ve picked Neil Warren as my top football player, Becky Abner as the best fastpitch player, and Jeremy Brown as my top baseball player.
And remember, these are just my thoughts and opinions — sure doesn’t mean I’m right.
1. Reed Sheppard, North Laurel
Sheppard still has a season remaining but no one can top the play he has displayed in my 31 years of covering basketball in the Tri-County. As long as he remains healthy, he’s going to go down as the all-time leading scorer at North Laurel, and who knows, he might lead the Jaguars basketball program to a state crown.
As a player, Sheppard has been fun to watch. He gives 110 percent on both ends of the court, and can score at will. The biggest thing I like about Sheppard is his demeanor on the court. He doesn’t showboat, and when he records a dunk or does something fantastic, he just goes about his business. A lot of student-athletes should go the route of Sheppard. Showing excitement is one thing but showing up opponents just isn’t the way to go.
2. Daniel Dillon, North Laurel
Dillon went on and signed with Arizona once he graduated at North Laurel but man, that one year as a Jaguar, he just totally dominated. I’ll never forget when he single-handedly beat Clay County once by knocking down 3-pointer after 3-pointer. Dillon was just like Sheppard, dominant on both ends of the floor.
3. Markelle Turner, Knox Central
Man can Turner play.
He had a fantastic career as a Panther, and is now turning heads at Union College. Turner could do it all. He was a playmaker, and in my opinion, one of the most underrated players in the 13th Region. He could score, pass, rebound, and play defense just as good as anyone.
4. Andrew Taylor, Corbin
Taylor is another player that could do it all. When Corbin needed a basket, it was a guarantee Taylor would pull through. One of the best scorers I’ve covered, and could very well be the best scorer I’ve covered but we gotta see what Sheppard does first.
Taylor has went on and had a fantastic career at Marshall.
5. Caleb Taylor, South Laurel
Taylor is the best big man I’ve covered. He had such soft hands, and could score and rebound with the best of them. He was also such a great shot blocker. He played a huge part in South Laurel’s run to a Final Four back in 2016. Such a great kid, too.
The Best of the Rest …
When you look at my six through 10 rankings, any of these players could make an argument for a spot in the top five. You’ve got a Mr. Basketball, and three players that won a state title, a player that is now coaching at the DI level, and a player that just recently won a region title as a coach. All five of these players were top-notch as well.
6. Ty Proffitt, South Laurel; 7. Walt Allen, South Laurel; 8. Eric Fields, South Laurel; T9. Richie Riley, South Laurel; T9. Peyton Broughton, North Laurel; 10. Isaac Wilson, Corbin.
