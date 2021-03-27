CORBIN — After starting the season with a 1-5 mark, many folks had written off defending 13th Region champion South Laurel.
But 23 games later, Chris Souder’s squad is one win away from repeating as regional champions for the first time in program history.
Led by the one-two punch of Reagan Jones and Rachel Presley, South Laurel used an 11-2 run to open the fourth quarter before withstanding a furious rally by Bell County to secure a 65-62 victory over the Lady Bobcats during Saturday's 13th Region Girls Tournament semifinals.
“They have a really good team,” Souder said of Bell County. “Even when we built the big lead. I told our girls they weren’t going to quit. But our kids are scrappy and we were able to do get the job done. I’m really proud of them.”
The duo combined to score 40 points to lead the Lady Cardinals with Presley’s 21 points leading the way and Jones totaling 19 points while Kylie Clem also scored in double figures, finishing with 13 points.
South Laurel (19-10) connected on 24-of-43 shot attempts while outrebounding Bell County, 36-22. The Lady Cardinals were able to overcome 23 turnovers.
Ashtyn Meyers led the Lady Bobcats with a game-high 31 points while hitting nine 3-pointers. Nadine Johnson added 13 points and Mataya Ausmus finished with 10 points.
Bell County shot 21-of-53 from the floor and turned the ball over 14 times.
South Laurel will now face-off against crosstown rival North Laurel in the regional finals for the second straight season on Monday at 7 p.m.
Souder’s squad defeated the Lady Jaguars last season, 78-67.
“North Laurel has been the best team in the region the entire season,” Souder said. “Their kids play hard, and they’re super-aggressive. I do feel like they have the big-game experience with (Hailee) Valentine and (Emily) Sizemore.
“But we are in the finals, and we will see what happens,” he added. “We could have given in once we started the season 1-5, but we kept fighting and the girls bought in. And now, we have a shot.”
South Laurel (19-10) started red-hot shooting the ball. The Lady Cardinals scores the game’s first seven points as Jones’s 3-pointer combined with Presley’s back-to-back layups gave South Laurel a 7-0 lead with 5:13 remaining in the first quarter.
Presley scored eight points during the period by two 3-pointers by Meyers combined with two free throws by Mataya Ausmus allowed Bell County to cut its deficit to 17-14 entering the second quarter.
The Lady Bobcats continued to chip away at the Lady Cardinals’ lead in the second quarter despite Presley scoring 12 points in the first half.
Consecutive 3-pointers by Meyers tied the game at 22 apiece with 4:16 remaining in the first half while her basket at the 3:17 mark gave Bell County a 24-22 advantage.
Jones answered with four straight points, allowing South Laurel to regain a 26-24 advantage while consecutive baskets by Kylie Clem increased the Lady Cardinals’ lead to 32-27.
A basketball by Bell County made the score, 32-29, but Corbin Miller’s bank-shot right before the buzzer gave South Laurel a 34-29 advantage at halftime.
The Lady Cardinals shot 62.5 percent (15-of-24) in the first half while outrebounding Bell County, 18-8. South Laurel turned the ball over 10 times during the first half.
The Lady Bobcats connected on only 40 percent (10-of-25) of their shot attempts in the first half and managed to turn the ball over only seven times. Meyers led Bell County with 17 first-half points.
South Laurel built a 38-29 cushion to begin the second half after baskets by Presley and Turner but the Lady Bobcats continued to hang around thanks to a 9-4 run.
A 3-pointer by Meyers combined with four points from Talyah McQueen made the score, 42-38, with 3:47 left but the Lady Cardinals used a 6-1 run to end the period to take a 48-39 edge into the fourth quarter. Presley, Turner, and Clem each scored two points apiece during the run.
South Laurel opened the fourth quarter with an 11-2 in to take control of the game while building a 59-41 lead during the process.
Bell County followed with a 12-0 run and cut its deficit to 62-60 with 25 seconds remaining but the Lady Bobcats couldn’t get any closer. They finished the season with a 22-5 mark.
13th Region Girls Tournament
At The Corbin Arena
Semifinals
South Laurel 17 17 14 17 65
Bell County 14 15 10 23 62
South Laurel (65) — Collins 2, Miller 2, Howard 2, Jones 19, Turner 6, Clem 12, Presley 21.
Bell County (62) — McQueen 8, Johnson 13, Meyers 31, Ausmus 10.
