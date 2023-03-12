LEXINGTON — For the third consecutive year, and a state record seventh time, Sacred Heart has been crowned the girls basketball state champion.
Led by Mingua Beef Jerky Girls Basketball Sweet 16 MVP sophomore ZaKiyah Johnson’s 30-point, eight-rebound, and five-assist effort, the Valkyries used a 17-2 run in the first quarter to take control of their eventual 68-53 win over McCracken County.
Sacred Heart has now won state titles in 1976, ‘02, ‘03, ‘04, ‘21, ‘22, and ‘23.
It marks the second time in school history the Valkyries have won three state championships in a row. The only other high school to lay claim to the feat is Laurel County High School back in 1977-79.
Reagan Bender finished with 19 points, four rebounds, and four steals while Angelina Pelayo added 17 points on a perfect 7-of-7 shooting effort while finishing with six rebounds, three assists, and two blocks.
Sacred Heart shot 27-of-38 from the floor, including a 5-of-10 effort from 3-point range. The Valkyries outrebounded the Lady Mustangs, 22-13.
Mikee Buchanan led McCracken County with 13 points while Caroline Sivills added 11 points and four steals. Destiny Thomas, Claire Johnson, and Briley Benton each added nine points apiece.
After falling 5-0 to start the game, Sacred Heart closed out the first quarter with a 17-2 run to take a 17-7 advantage into the second quarter.
Johnson had nine points while Pelayo and Bender each scored four points apiece as the Valkyries shot 8-of-12 from the floor while limiting McCracken County to 3-of-7 shooting.
Sacred Heart continued to hold on to its double-digit lead in the second quarter.
The Valkyries held leads of 14 points on two separate occasions but the Lady Mustangs’ Thomas connected with a layup right before the buzzer to cut her team’s deficit to 31-19 at halftime.
McCracken County had no answer for Johnson in the first half. She scored 17 points on 7-of-8 shooting from the floor with five rebounds and two assists. Pelayo added eight points while Bender added six points.
Sacred Heart shot a scorching 14-of-20 in the first half, including a 2-of-5 effort from 3-point range. The Valkyries outrebounded the Lady Mustangs, 12-4, while forcing them into 12 turnovers. Sacred Heart scored 17 points off McCracken County’s miscues.
The Lady Mustangs shot 8-of-17 from the floor as Thomas led them with seven points while Buchanan and Johnson each scored five points apiece.
McCracken County got as close as 14 points (63-49) to the Valkyries, but Sacred Heart put the finishing touches on its win in the fourth quarter to cruise to the title.
