LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Former Kentucky quarterback Tim Couch has been added to the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame ballot.
Couch is one of 80 players and nine coaches from FBS players on the ballot. Couch was Kentucky’s signal-caller from 1996-98 and the top draft pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 1999 NFL Draft. He led the Wildcats to the Outback Bowl as a junior in 1998. It was the first New Year's Day bowl for UK in 47 years.
During his three-year career at UK, Couch completed 795 passes for 8.425 yards and 74 touchdowns. He broke seven NCAA records, 14 Southeastern Conference records and 27 school records.
Couch was inducted into the National Federation of State High School Association's National Hall of Fame in 2021.
In addition to Couch, former Eastern Kentucky University running back Markus Thomas also was named to the ballot.
Thomas, who was inducted into the EKU Hall of Fame in 2008, finished his career as the third all-time leading rusher in FCS history and is just one of two players in FCS history to amass more than 5,100 yards on 800 carries or less. He currently holds the EKU and Ohio Valley Conference records with 5,149 yards and scored 52 career touchdowns while leading the Colonels to OVC titles in 1990 and 1991.
"It's an enormous honor to just be on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot considering more than 5.54 million people have played college football and only 1,056 players have been inducted," said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. "The Hall's requirement of being a First-Team All-American creates a much smaller pool of about 1,500 individuals who are even eligible. Being in today's elite group means an individual is truly among the greatest to have ever played the game, and we look forward to announcing the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class early next year."
Keith Taylor is the sports editor for Kentucky Today. Reach him at Keith.taylor@kentuckytodaycom and via Twitter at keithtaylor21.
