HAZARD — North Laurel ran its win streak to four games after seeing four players score in double figures during its 74-54 rout of Knott Central in semifinal action of the WYMT Mountain Classic on Friday.
“Any win in the WYMT Mountain Classic is a good one, but I thought for three quarters, we looked like a team that could be a special postseason type of team,” North Laurel coach Eddie Mahan said. “Unfortunately, our third quarter was subpar and we went into cruise control. It’s something we have to work on, but in a tournament like this, we need to be excited to survive and advance.
“Four of the five starters finished with double figures and the fifth had 8 points,” he added. “This team is playing with unselfishness and it’s fun to watch. No one is counting touches or points, and you can see how excited our team is for each other to experience success.”
Hailee Valentine led the way for the Lady Jaguars with 23 points while Chloe McKnight added 20 points and nine rebounds. Emily Sizemore scores 13 points while Bella Sizemore finished with 10 points and Brooke Nichelson added eight points.
“Chloe McKnight has averaged a double for the last two weeks,” Mahan said. “Emily and Hailee are obviously leading our team, both in their play but also with their examples. They are putting the team first. The eighth-grade trio of Saige McClure, Bella Sizemore, and Brooke Nichelson have been impressive and seems to only be getting better.”
North Laurel (11-2) connected on 30-of-58 shot attempts while outrebounding the Lady Patriots, 37-20.
“Tonight, we established ourselves in the paint early, and then our guards really got going,” Mahan said. “It’s nice having such a well-rounded team that can score and defend in many ways. I believe we are one of the top teams in the state with field goal percentage, and it goes back to our team’s shot selection and unselfishness.”
The Lady Jaguars outscored Knott Central, 24-9, in the first quarter while building a 43-19 advantage at halftime.
The Lady Patriots cut their deficit to 54-37 going into the fourth quarter before seeing North Laurel outscore them 20-17 during the game’s final eight minutes.
North Laurel 74, Knott Central 54
Knott Central 9 10 18 17 54
North Laurel 24 19 11 20 74
Knott Central (54) — Noble 6, Gayheart 7, Mullins 19, Fletcher 9, Maggard 13.
North Laurel (74) — Valentine 23, McKnight 20, B. Sizemore 10, E. Sizemore 13, Nichelson 8.
