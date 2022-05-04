LONDON — North Laurel turned out to be its own worst enemy during Tuesday’s 12-8 loss to Southwestern.
The Jaguars committed five errors which led to 11 unearned runs as North Laurel fell to 13-12.
“We played really well yesterday vs Knox with Austin Smith throwing a one-hitter, 4-0 shut out win, but Today was a different day,” North Laurel coach Darren McWhorter said. “Five errors led to 12 runs with only one earned.
“We jumped out to a three-run lead in the top of the 1st then gave up four in the bottom,” he added. “Just when you think you are playing well, which we were, the Baseball Gods give you a piece of humble pie. We will go back to work. We have a long week ahead with Corbin on Thursday, Harlan County on Friday and Hazard on Saturday.”
McWhorter’s squad built a 3-0 lead in the first quarter before seeing the Warriors scored 10 unanswered runs during the next three innings.
The Jaguars cut their deficit to 10-5 in the top of the fifth inning but Southwestern added two runs in the bottom of the fifth to push its lead back to six runs (12-5).
North Laurel scored three more runs during the final two innings but couldn’t get any closer.
Corey Broughton finished with a hit, and four RBI in the loss while Eli Sizemore had two hits, and an RBI. Chase Keen finished with two hits, and a run scored while Gavin Hurst delivered two hits, an RBI, and a run scored. Kyler Elza had two hits, and an RBI. Austin Smith collected a hit, a run scored, and an RBI while Caden Harris, and Walt Hellard each delivered a hit while scoring two runs apiece. EJ Allen finished with one hit, and a run scored.
Broughton tossed three innings, allowing nine hits, and one earned run while striking out four batters. Allen went two innings, striking out one while allowing three hits. J Douglas Gilliam pitched a scoreless sixth inning while giving up a hit.
Monday’s Game
North Laurel 4, Knox Central 0
Austin Smith turned in his best pitching effort of the season, limiting Knox Central to only one hit during the Jaguars’ 4-0 win over the Panthers.
Smith limited Knox Central to only six base runners while striking out six batters.
Eli Sizemore led North Laurel with three hits, and one RBI while Chase Keen delivered two hits, and two RBI. EJ Allen had two hits, and two runs scored while Walt Hellard, Gavin Harris, Caden Harris, and Smith each delivered a hit apiece. Harris also drove in a run. J Douglas Gilliam finished with a run scored.
