LEXINGTON —When it mattered most, George Rogers Clark found a way to win.
Behind a 14-point scoring effort from Sweet 16 MVP Jerone Morton, the Cardinals (37-1) managed to hold off Warren Central’s upset attempt in the UK HealthCare Boys’ Sweet 16 championship game by defeating the Dragons, 43-42.
It was the lowest-scoring state title game in 39 years, as GRC celebrated its first state championship since 1951 in front of 11,957 fans at Rupp Arena. The Cardinals entered the tournament averaging a state-best 84.3 points per game but managed to grind things out in the state tournament, averaging only 54.2 points per game during its four-game stay.
“It’s been a grind … When you have success, you better have thick skin,” GRC coach Josh Cook said. “There’s going to be a lot of people talk, a lot of people try to pull you away, try to pull you back down. You have to decide what’s most important. Is it about you? Is it about us? These guys made the decision that it’s about us. At the end of the day, if you want to learn about life lessons, you’ve got to sacrifice. If you sacrifice, in the end, you will be rewarded, and that’s why we’re state champions.”
Tanner Walton joined GRC’s Morton as the only Cardinals to score in double digits, finishing with 13 points while Chappelle Whitney and Omari Glover both led Warren Central with 10 points apiece.
GRC led 12-9 at the end of the first quarter, and 22-21 at halftime before trailing the Dragons, entering the fourth quarter, 34-31.
UK HealthCare 2022 Boys’ Sweet 16
George Rogers Clark 43, Warren Central 42
Warren Central 9 12 13 8 42
George Rogers Clark 12 10 9 12 43
Warren Central (42) — Walkup 8, Villafuerte 6, Lawrence 5, Glover 10, Whitney 10, Unsfeld 10.
George Rogers Clark (43) — Slone 6, Jerone Morton 14, Parrish 5, Edwards 5, Walton 13.
