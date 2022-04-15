CORBIN — After taking an early lead, the South Laurel Lady Cardinals weathered the storm when they took on the Corbin Lady Redhounds on Thursday night, holding on for a 7-6 win in the 50th District matchup.
The Lady Redhounds trailed for much of the night but put together a strong effort to rally late in the game. Their two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning got them within one, but South Laurel was able to close out the game and take home the win.
Both teams got impressive performances out of their pitchers on Thursday. Madison Worley took the win for the Lady Cardinals, pitching all seven innings, allowing six hits and two earned runs.
South Laurel Coach Carly Mink said Worley’s performance, combined with her team’s ability to get timely hits, was the difference in the game.
“Maddie Worley pitched a great game,” said Mink, “And I am proud of the team coming out ready to hit all the way through the lineup.”
Makayla Blair powered the Lady Cardinals with a three-run home run in the win. Worley had two singles and Brooklyne Allen added a double. Jaylynn Lewis, Addison Baker, Hannah Carnes, and Aubree Laster each finished with a single apiece.
Blair had three runs batted in on the night, followed by Allen, Worley, and Baker, who drove in one run apiece.
South Laurel took an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning when a double from Allen and a single from Worley scored two runs. Corbin’s Danni Foley singled to bring home Alayna Reynolds in the bottom of the inning to cut the lead to 2-1.
The Lady Redhounds tied the game in the bottom of the second innings, but the Lady Cardinals responded quickly with two more runs in the top of the seventh, giving them a 4-2 lead.
Blair's home run in the top of the sixth, extended South Laurel’s lead to 7-2 heading into the bottom of the inning. Corbin’s offense came alive in the bottom of the sixth when Bailey Stewart scored on a ground ball to second, followed by a run from Foley on a sacrifice fly from Kallie Housley, moving the score to 7-4, heading into the seventh and final inning.
After holding South Laurel scoreless in the top of the seventh, the Lady Redhounds started chipping away at the lead once again. Alayna Reynolds belted a double to center field to score Shelby Stewart and cut the lead to 7-5 with two outs down.
At the next at-bat, Bailey Stewart hit a double to right field that scored Reynolds and cut the lead to 7-6. With the tying run on second and the winning run at the plate, Corbin hit a short fly ball to third base to end the inning and give South Laurel the 7-6 win.
Bailey Stewart led Corbin with a double and a single on Thursday. Alayna Reynolds, Raegan Walker, and Foley each singled once.
Mink said that she was happy with the way her team was able to hand on for the win, despite a great effort from the Lady Redhouds.
“It was a great team win. The girls came ready to play tonight and jumped on the board early to gain momentum,” said Mink. “We had a few errors, but persevered.”
With the win, South Laurel improved to 7-8 on the year, while Corbin dropped to 7-4.
