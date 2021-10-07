LONDON — The South Laurel Lady Cardinals won their ninth game in a row on their way to the 49th District title on Thursday night, knocking off the North Laurel Lady Jaguars by a score of 2-0.
The Lady Cardinals have been dominant in the second half of the season and have been flawless against regional and district opponents. South Laurel reached the finals after defeating Whitley County 8-2 on Tuesday. It was the second time this season they faced North Laurel, winning 5-2 in their first meeting and 2-0 on Thursday.
Coach Jeremy Howard said that his team came out somewhat nervous to start the game, but was able to settle down on their way to a win over a good Lady Jaguars’ squad.
“Tonight’s game, you could tell our team was nervous,” said Howard. “Hats off to North. They gave us a really good game. Now we just have to move on to regions.”
South Laurel’s nerves must have gotten the best of them early on.
The Lady Cardinals were slow coming out of the gate on the offensive end, as the teams went scoreless into halftime.
South Laurel finally got on the board in the second half when North Laurel was called for a handball, and Ashlyn Davis capitalized on a penalty kick in the 15th minute to put the Lady Cardinals up 1-0 midway through the second half.
With just three minutes left in the match, Josie Gill found the back of the net to extend the South Laurel lead to 2-0, as the Lady Cardinals cruised to the win.
Howard said his team put together a much better performance in the second half.
“The first half was not our best soccer,” said Howard. “I think that North came out and executed a good game plan. I think we came out in the second half playing better.”
North Laurel Coach Jessica Miller said it was not her team’s night.
“Anyone who has watched us play this season can see that during some games the girls really give everything they have and then there are other games when we look like a completely different team,” said Miller. “The girls have struggled to get in the right headspace this year and tonight was one of those nights. It just wasn’t our night.”
With the win, the Lady Cardinals captured their first district title since 2014, ending North Laurel’s run of four straight championships.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.