LONDON — After turning in an impressive season in 2021, the South Laurel Lady Cardinals are looking to defend their 13th Region crown.
Of course, Corbin, North Laurel, and Whitley County are hoping to have something to say about that by season’s end with each team returning an abundance of talent.
So before the season begins, it’s time to see who the top five girls soccer teams are entering the 2022 season.
1. South Laurel (18-4-1)
The Lady Cardinals lost eight seniors off last season’s roster but the cupboard is far from bare.
South Laurel enters the season as the team to beat with a deep and talented junior class ready to help the Lady Cardinals defend their 49th District and 13th Region crowns.
Losing the services of both Lindsay Cox and Ashlyn Davis will hurt but like I said, this team is loaded with talent.
Returning is leading scorer and 13th Region Player of the Year Josie Gill, who scored 23 goals and finished with 11 assists last season.
Also returning are Belle Dotson and Ella Rison. Dotson scored 14 goals and dished out 15 assists while Rison finished with 12 goals and 15 assists.
Keeper Tess Little will be a strong force again. She played in 21 games last season, finishing with 150 saves while only allowing 18 goals. Little also finished with 11 shutouts.
2. North Laurel (5-11-1)
After starting last season with a 1-8-1 mark, the Lady Jaguars turned things around and finished with a 4-3 record which included reaching the finals of the 49th District and 13th Region Tournaments.
North Laurel graduated two players off last season’s squad but return a solid nucleus of young talent that is ready to regain the 13th Region crown.
Returning are Mikaela Moore, who finished with 13 goals last season along with Makayla Mastin (12 goals), Roslyn Valentine (two goals), and Breeanne Edwards (one goal).
Keeper Brooklyn Mullins also returns after allowing only 3.1 goals per game against a very tough slate.
3. Corbin (6-11)
The Lady Redhounds could never get on track last season after starting with a 1-5 mark. They were able to rebound to a 5-7 record before finishing out the season with a 1-4 mark. Corbin saw its season come to an end during semifinal action of the 49th District Tournament, losing to North Laurel, 3-0.
Hannah Goins’ squad looks to rebound this fall despite graduating six seniors off last season’s team.
Olivia Jones (20 goals, 13 assists) returns as one of the best players in the region along with Grace Gibson (10, 9), Kaiden Walden (4, 2), and Emely Colchado (3, 1). The Lady Redhounds also return numerous players that contributed at least two or one goals last season.
Keeper Kaitlyn Will played in 17 matches last season, allowing only 1.2 goals per game while finishing with 69 saves.
4. Whitley County (10-4)
The Lady Colonels are a team to keep an eye on this season. They have the talent to surprise after winning 10 games last fall. What stumps me is their 1-4 record against regional foes last season along with their 0-4 mark against district opponents.
They’ve got to get over the hump, and I believe they can.
Whitley County lost some key players due to graduation last season but does return Autumn Sawyers (26 goals, 15 assists), Deserae Haynes (16, 9), and Madison Earls (2, 2).
Lillian Nelson and Zoie Moore each had playing time at the keeper position last fall. Nelson played 11 games and totaled 118 saves while allowing only 3.1 goals per game. Moore played in nine games, finished with 36 saves while allowing 1.3 goals per game.
5. Knox Central (12-6)
The Lady Panthers turned in a stellar season last fall with hopes of building on the success they had.
Three seniors are gone off last season’s squad, including leading scorers Ivy Partin, and Makenzie Hopper, but Knox Central returns are strong core of talent.
Taylor Payne had 16 goals and 24 assists last season, and should be a major scoring threat once again for the Lady Panthers.
Keeper Lexie Olmstead returns after playing 13 games while recording 86 saves. She also allowed only 2.7 goals per game last season.
