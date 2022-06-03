LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky forward Jacob Toppin has opted against remaining in the NBA Draft.
Toppin announced on social media Tuesday he is coming back for a third season with the Wildcats and has “big goals in mind.” He declared for the draft in April, but didn’t hire an agent, leaving the window open for a return to Kentucky.
“It’s time for nine,” he said on a social media post.
Toppin thanked God for the opportunity to return and added that “without him, I wouldn’t be in this position that I am in today” and also thanked his family, coaching staff, teammates and “everyone along the journey.”
“More importantly, I want to thank the best fans in the country — Big Blue Nation,” he said. “Without you guys, I don’t know where I would be. … Let’s run it back one more year.”
Kentucky John Calipari said Toppin has improved in his two seasons with the Wildcats.
“Jacob is as athletic as any player who I’ve coached and has really begun to come into his own on the court,” Calipari said. “He has all of the tools to be successful in this game, but his willingness to share and be a great teammate is a difference maker.”
Toppin began his collegiate career at Rhode Island before transferring to Kentucky. He has appeared in 83 games, including nine starts. As a junior, Toppin averaged 6.2 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.
Keith Taylor is the sports editor for Kentucky Today.
