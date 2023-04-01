London, KY (40741)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. High 71F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.