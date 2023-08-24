NICHOLASVILLE — North Laurel’s two-game win streak came to an end on Thursday after dropping a 4-1 decision to East Jessamine.
The Jaguars fell behind 3-0 in the first half and never recovered.
“Tonight did not go our way, we played fairly well, but a couple of mental lapses saw us get down 3-0 early in the first half,” North Laurel coach David Broyles said. “We were able to close the gap to 3-1 just before halftime when Tanner Broyles converted a PK.
“We came out the second half and I felt our possession was better and we had several opportunities to score, but we just were not able to convert,” he added. “We gave up a fourth goal late in the game to make the final, 4-1. We will break down the film on this one and learn from our mistakes.”
