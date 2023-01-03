HARLAN — Chris Souder’s South Laurel Lady Cardinals continue to impress — this time with a 78-59 road win against Harlan County.
The Lady Cardinals (9-6) were led by three eighth-graders on Tuesday while combining to hit 10 3-pointers as a team.
Skeeter Mabe continued her stellar play of late, scoring 23 points while hitting three 3-pointers. Shelbie Mills scored 13 of her 20 points in the first quarter while adding seven more points in the fourth quarter.
Macy Messer added 15 points and hit two 3-pointers while Emily Cox turned in a nine-point scoring effort along with Kenlea Murray. Aubrey Bundy also scored in the game, finishing with two points.
“We had a great first quarter jumping out to a 13-point lead then had a dismal second quarter,” Souder said. “We did manage to get the lead back to eight at half. We did a much better job in the second half of moving the ball and getting high percentage shots. Three of our eighth-graders led us tonight which is good that it isn’t always on Emily. Good win to start 2023.”
Ella Karst led Harlan County with 17 points while Jaylin Smith added 14 points. Hailey Austin turned in an 11-point scoring effort.
Led by Mills’ 13 points in the first quarter, and Messer’s eight points, South Laurel built a 26-13 lead. Mills hit three 3-pointers during the quarter while Messer connected with two.
Harlan County outscored South Laurel, 24-20, during the second quarter behind Karst’s and Smith’s six-point efforts, but six points by Mabe and Messer in the third quarter allowed the Lady Cardinals to pull out to a 65-49 advantage entering the fourth quarter.
South Laurel will be back in action Saturday against Louisville Male in the Simpson’s Tree Service/H+W Sports is Classic.
