LEXINGTON — South Laurel picked up another solid win on Monday during its play in the Traditional Bank Holiday Classic.
The Lady Cardinals (6-3) bounced back from their loss to Cooper on Sunday by knocking off Lexington Catholic, 71-54.
“It was a good bounce-back win today,” South Laurel coach Chris Souder said. “Four players scored in double figures led by Gracie Turner with 20 points and nine rebounds. Emily Cox had a double/double with 10 and 10, and Clara continues to score, finishing with 16. Rachel is slowly getting her timing back. She had 11 points today.
“This tournament is very tough but that is what I wanted,” he added. “We are shorthanded, so we have some kids getting some really good experience. Kenlea Murray and Aubrey Bundy gave us some really good minutes. So we are getting what we need out of this tournament. Now we just need to get some kids to heal.”
Souder’s squad used a 21-11 run in the first quarter to out some separation between themselves and the Lady Knights before outscoring Lexington Catholic 13-6 to take a commanding 34-18 advantage at halftime.
South Laurel scored 37 points in the second half while preventing Lexington Catholic to get back into the game during the process.
Gracie Turner led all scorers with 20 points while Clara Collins scored 13 of her 16 points in the first quarter. Rachel Presley added 11 points while Emily Cox finished with a 10-point scoring effort.
South Laurel will be back in action Tuesday with a contest against state power Anderson County, who is 8-1 on the season.
South Laurel 71, Lexington Catholic 54
South Laurel 21 13 19 18 71
Lexington Catholic 11 6 19 18 54
South Laurel (71) — Collins 16, Turner 20, Bundy 2, Cox 10, Murray 3, Smith 2, Presley 11, Mabe 7.
Lexington Catholic (54) — Carlisle 9, Truitt 16, Hammond 6, Russell 1, Sackleh 2, Rush 2, Mayo 6, Kennedy 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.