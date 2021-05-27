LONDON — When Carly Mink’s South Laurel Lady Cardinals bring their ‘A’ game to the diamond, they’re a tough team to beat.
But when they don’t, they have a hard time getting a win.
The Lady Cardinals committed 12 errors during their 18-2 loss to Bryan Station on Thursday, and have now dropped seven of their 12 games by at least 10 runs.
South Laurel (18-12) will enter Monday’s 50th District Tournament riding a two-game losing skid.
The game was close for three innings with Bryan Station holding a 3-1 advantage but the Lady Defenders added 11 runs in the fourth inning while adding four more runs in the fifth inning to secure the victory.
Chloe Taylor took the loss in the pitcher’s circle, allowing seven hits and two earned runs in three and two-thirds of an inning while Madison Worley pitched one and one-third of an inning, allowing six hits. Sixteen of Bryan Station’s runs were unearned.
Makayla Blair turned in a perfect 3-for-3 effort at the plate with one RBI while Taylor was 2-for-2 with two runs scored.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.