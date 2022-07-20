LAGRANGE — A two-run homer by Matt Powenski in the bottom of the fifth inning of Wednesday’s 12-year-old All-Star State Tournament championship game turned out to be the game-winning hit as North Laurel rallied from a two-run deficit to beat Lexington Eastern, 5-4.
North Laurel dominated throughout the tournament thanks to timely hits and clutch pitching. Powenski’s two-run shot turned out to be his third home run of the tournament while Ethan Anderson’s two-run homer in the first inning gave North Laurel an early 2-0 advantage.
Jason Parman’s squad dominated state tournament play, posting a 5-0 record, outscoring their opponents, 41-12, while going 10-0 during All-Star play this summer.
“Big home run from Matthew Powenski,” Parman said. “It hit off the yellow piping off the fence and was pushed over by the good Lord up above.”
North Laurel will now travel to Indianapolis to participate in the Central Region Tournament beginning Saturday, August 6.
“The team played very well this week and everyone contributed to this state championship win,” Jason Parman said. “It means a lot to these boys, to me and the other coaches to represent Laurel County and Kentucky on a bigger stage. We will rest a couple days and get the particulars in order to make the trek to Indianapolis and celebrate, then we will go back to work compiling a strategy to get to Williamsport.”
Parman’s squad held onto a two-run edge until Lexington Eastern tied the game two apiece in the third inning. Lexington Eastern took the lead in the fourth innings by scoring two more runs.
North Laurel managed to rally in the fifth inning as Kip Allen led the bottom of the fifth inning with a double and eventually scored on a grounder by Cooper Parman, who reached base due to a fielding error.
That set up Powenski’s late-game heroics.
Powenski connected with a line drive that sailed over the left field fence to give North Laurel a 5-4 advantage.
Powenski came in to relive Tate Marcum in the sixth inning and retired the side to secure the win for his team.
Cooper Parman started the game, tossing three innings, allowing three hits, and two earned runs while striking out six batters. Marcum went two innings, allowing three hits, and one earned run while striking out a batter.
“My pitching strategy was to pitch Cooper Parman until he ran out of pitches, bring Tate Marcum in to throw offspeed curves then Matthew Powenski to close the game,” Jason Parman said. “ The real MVP of the tournament is the play of Tate Marcum behind the plate Catchers don’t get enough love and he deserves everything.”
Anderson led North Laurel with a 2-for-3 effort. He also drove in two runs and scored once. Kip Allen was 2-for-3 with two runs scored while a Powenski has a hit, two RBI, and one run scored. Jackson Asher finished with a hit while Cooper Parman scored once.
