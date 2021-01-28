LEXINGTON — Chris Souder’s South Laurel Lady Cardinals are beginning to catch fire after they won their second game in a row by defeating Frederick Douglas on the road Thursday, 65-48.
The Lady Cardinals improves to 3-5 after seeing Rachel Presley’s 20-point scoring effort lead the way while Bree Howard added a 19-point scoring effort.
South Laurel took control early by building a 14-6 lead in the first quarter behind 12 points by Presley.
The Lady Cardinals’ lead grew to 30-19 at halftime as Corbin Miller, Presley, and Emily Cox each scored four points apiece. South Laurel was able to put the game away in the third quarter, outscoring Frederick Douglas, 15-10, while taking a commanding 45-29 advantage into the final quarter of play.
South Laurel 65, Frederick Douglas 48
South Laurel 14 16 15 20 65
Frederick Douglas 6 13 10 19 48
South Laurel (65) — Howard 19, Presley 20, Jones 7, Cox 8, Clem 7, Miller 4.
Frederick Douglas (48) — Lee 8, Parks 9, Wallace 12, Darrington 19.
