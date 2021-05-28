The Wildcats will kick off the season at noon on Sept. 4 against the University of Louisiana Monroe Warhawks, a contest that will be televised by the SEC Network.
Following the season opener, Kentucky will take on Missouri in the conference opener set for 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 11 at Kroger Field on the SEC Network. The Wildcats play the final of three straight home games to at noon on Sept. 18 against Chattanooga. That game will be on SECN-Plus.
Following a road encounter on Sept. 25 at South Carolina, the Wildcats will play two straight home games against Florida (Oct. 2) and LSU (Oct. 9), respectively.
Kentucky Football Schedule
Sept. 4 ULM, noon, SEC Network
Sept. 11 Missouri, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network
Sept. 18 Chattanooga, noon, SECN-Plus
Sept. 25 at S. Carolina
Oct. 2 Florida
Oct. 9 LSU
Oct. 16 at Georgia
Oct. 30 at Mississippi State
Nov. 6 Tennessee
Nov. 13 at Vanderbilt
Nov. 20 New Mexico State
Nov. 27 at Louisville
