Stoops wants Wildcats to give their best in honor of John Schlarman

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops and the Wildcats are coming off a bye week and look to end a two-game losing streak in Saturday's game against Vandy.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — The times have been set for Kentucky’s first three football games of the regular season.


The Wildcats will kick off the season at noon on Sept. 4 against the University of Louisiana Monroe Warhawks, a contest that will be televised by the SEC Network.


Following the season opener, Kentucky will take on Missouri in the conference opener set for 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 11 at Kroger Field on the SEC Network. The Wildcats play the final of three straight home games to at noon on Sept. 18 against Chattanooga. That game will be on SECN-Plus. 


Following a road encounter on Sept. 25 at South Carolina, the Wildcats will play two straight home games against Florida (Oct. 2) and LSU (Oct. 9), respectively.


Kentucky Football Schedule

Sept. 4 ULM, noon, SEC Network

Sept. 11 Missouri, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

Sept. 18 Chattanooga, noon, SECN-Plus

Sept. 25 at S. Carolina

Oct. 2 Florida

Oct. 9 LSU

Oct. 16 at Georgia

Oct. 30 at Mississippi State

Nov. 6 Tennessee

Nov. 13 at Vanderbilt

Nov. 20 New Mexico State

Nov. 27 at Louisville

 

