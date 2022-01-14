LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Chris Rodriguez wants to be Kentucky’s all-time leading rusher and wants to leave with a degree in hand.
Rodriguez announced his plans to return next season, giving coach Mark Stoops a solid nucleus of returning playmakers to work with next year. Rodriguez has rushed for 2,740 yards in three seasons and is within 1,134 yards of becoming the Wildcats’ all-time leading rusher. He also is on track to become the first member of his family to graduate from college.
“I’m so close to accomplishing both of those goals,” he said in a social media post Monday. “Because of that, I would like to announce that I will be coming back for another year.”
Stoops and offensive coordinator Liam Coen also welcome back quarterback Will Levis who announced his return shortly following the Wildcats’ 20-17 win over Iowa in the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day.
In addition to Kentucky’s top two offensive stars, Levis and Rodriguez, teammate DeAndre Square, a linebacker, announced his intentions to return for a senior season.Also returning will be defensive standouts Jacquez Jones and Jordan Wright.
Last week, Kentucky wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson announced his intentions to leave for the NFL Draft, leaving the Wildcats thin at wideout next season. Isiah Epps entered the transfer portal and Josh Ali will graduate this spring. Defensive lineman Marquan McCall also announced plans to enter the NFL Draft.
Keith Taylor is sports editor for Kentucky Today. Reach him at Keith.taylor@kentuckytodaycom and via twitter at keithtaylor21.
