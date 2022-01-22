1

Former South Laurel state champion Phoebe McCowan captured first place honors in the women’s 1000 meters event during this weekend’s Vanderbilt Invitational 2022. McCowan finished with a time of 2:45.59. | Photo Courtesy of the University of Kentucky Athletics Department

