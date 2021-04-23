Sarr declared for the NBA Draft on Tuesday and will forgo the remainder of his collegiate eligibility. He averaged 10.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game in his lobe season with the Wildcats last year after transferring from Wake Forest.
“I have been blessed during my four years of college to have learned from two great coaches in Coach John Calipari and Coach Danny Manning and alongside teammates that I consider brothers for a lifetime, Sarr said. “I am so grateful to have played at Kentucky, and I want to thank all the staff and passionate fans for preparing me for the next step of my journey
“ … I am so excited about what the future holds and ready to take on new challenges. I will forever be a part of ‘La Familia.’ ”
Calipari said he is “happy for Olivier and excited to see what he does with this next step in his journey.”
“Olivier really improved himself this season, yet he still has a ton of room to grow and has the type of skills that translate to that next level,” Calipari said. “At the end of the day, you are talking about a 7-foot skilled big man who can shoot it and block shots. He is only going to get better.”
The Kentucky coach added that he wished Sarr could have enjoyed a “normal” season with the Wildcats.
“He had a plan and stuck with it throughout this whole process,” Calipari said. “He has a maturity about him that will serve him well entering the NBA. Olivier has my full support, and I can’t wait to watch him tackle this next phase of his career.”
Sarr is the fourth player from last year’s team to declare for the draft. He joins former teammates Brandon Boston, Terrence Clarke and Isaiah Jackson. Jackson is leaving his options open for a possible return next season.
Keith Taylor is sports editor for Kentucky Today. Reach him at keith.taylor@kentuckytoday.com or twitter @keithtaylor21.
