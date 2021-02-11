1. North Laurel (13-0 overall, 5-0 vs. 13th Region opponents)
The Jaguars remain unbeaten after holding off Corbin, 98-90, while going on the road the next day to beat Lincoln County, 89-74.
But their No. 1 ranking was still on the line Tuesday when they traveled to play previously No. 2 ranked Harlan County. The Black Bears were no match for North Laurel with Ryan Davidson dishing out 30 points while Clay Sizemore hit 5 3s in the win. Reed Sheppard added 18 points and 17 assists to go with five rebounds and three blocks.
Sheppard turned in a 54-point effort against Corbin and followed with 36 points against Lincoln County. Scoring 90 points in less than 24 hours is a pretty nice feat.
He leads the team with a 34.9 scoring average, and 7.8 rebounding average while sophomore Ryan Davidson is averaging 22-1 points per game and 6.5 rebounds per game.
Sizemore (13.7) and Brody Brock (11.2) are also averaging double figures in scoring.
2. Knox Central (6-2, 2-0)
Tony Patterson’s Panthers jumped two spots after capturing their second WYMT-Food City Mountain Classic Basketball championship after outlasting Harlan County, 74-70.
The defending two-time regional champion also picked up wins over Betsy Layne (82-49) and Wolfe County (81-74).
Jevonte Turner continues to lead the way for Knox Central with 20.4 and 8.6 scoring and rebounding averages while Isaac Mills is averaging 15 points per game and a team-best 9.2 rebounds per game.
3. Harlan County (12-2, 4-2)
The Black Bears continue to win with hopes of capturing the WYMT Mountain Classic championship on Monday.
Harlan County defeated Knott Central (74-79) and Hazard (69-65) this past week with hopes of extending its win streak to six games on Monday.
4. South Laurel (9-3, 7-2)
Jeff Davis’ Cardinals quietly continue to put together one heck of a season. South Laurel has won two in a row, defeating Whitley County on the road, 59-33, Saturday while beating Corbin for the eighth straight time on Monday with a 66-57 win.
Parker Payne leads the Cardinals with a 12.7 scoring average while Micah Anders is averaging 12.6 points per game.
5. Clay County (8-2, 5-1)
The Tigers were winners of five straight after picking up wins over Barbourville (88-64) and Whitley County (62-55) this past week.
But a 72-71 overtime loss to Pulaski County ended their winning ways.
Connor Robinson leads Clay County with a 29.1 scoring average and a 7.9 rebounding average. Connor Farmer and Raven Abner are averaging 17.1 points apiece.
6. Corbin (3-6, 3-4)
The Redhounds’ are struggling right now. They’ve now dropped three in a row after falling to South Laurel at home on Saturday, 66-57.
Corbin dropped a 96-60 decision to Madison Southern before falling to North Laurel, 98-90 this past week.
Hayden Llewellyn is averaging a team-best 26.2 points per game while Carter Stewart is averaging 14.4 points per game
7. Lynn Camp (7-4, 4-3) •
The Wildcats were on a roll after Micah Engle’s last-second shot led to a 50-47 win over McCreary Central. Lynn Camp also handed Pineville a 60-57 loss before falling to Barbourville, 62-54, on Saturday, and dropping a 51-49 decision to Wayne County on Monday.
But the two-game losing skid didn't last long. The Wildcats responded with a huge 67-64 win over Harlan on Tuesday.
Engle continues to lead the Wildcats with a 21.5 scoring average. He is also averaging 7.0 rebounds per game. Gavin Allen continues to average a double-double (12.9, 10.6) for Lynn Camp.
8. Harlan (7-2, 5-1)
The Green Dragons posted a 3-2 record this past week with wins over Middlesboro (65-42), Leslie County (82-55), and Bell County (76-66) but dropped an 89-77 decision to Pike Central, and a 67-64 setback to Lynn Camp.
Jordan Akal leads Harlan with a 30.4 scoring average.
9. Barbourville (7-6, 5-5) •
The Tigers were in a position to move up a couple of spots after upending Lynn Camp with ease, 62-54. They led throughout the game by double digits as Matt Gray led Barbourville with 19 points, Dylan Moore added 17 points and Matt Warren had 15 points.
But on Tuesday, they dropped a 57-51 decision to Middlesboro which dropped them to the No. 9 spot.
10. Pineville (5-5, 2-3)
The Mountain Lions are winners of two of their last three games with victories over Middlesboro (61-59) and Burgin (78-47). Keean Fuson leads Pineville with a 15.9 scoring average while Sean Phipps is tossing in 12.9 points per game.
