REND LAKE, ILLINOIS — Several AimTakers archers made the long trek to Illinois this past weekend to participate in the S3DA 3D Nationals.
Once again the kids represented their team and state well, facing off with some of the best talent across the country.
3D Nationals
Junior Eagle
Female Pins
Gracelynn Lay: 7th
Youth
Male Barebow
Gabe Urgelles qualified in 1st
Shoot down: National Champion
Female Pins
Sadie Hoffman: qualified 2nd
Shoot down: finished 2nd
Male Pins
Elijah Ivey 22nd
Mason Long 29th
Cordland Mullins: qualified in 3rd
Shoot down: finished 3rd
Young adult female pins
Addison Metcalf: 6th
Jalynn Grubb: 12th
Sarah Martin: 17th
Young adult male pins
Rylan Long: qualified fifth, shoot down: 5th
Joseph West: 10th
Isaac Ivey: 8th
Young Adult Open Male
Landyn Cox 7th
Young Adult Open Female
Savannah Hoffman tied in qualification for 5th. Shoot down: 6th
