Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT... A wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow will occur late tonight and into the day Tuesday. A light glaze of ice of about a tenth of an inch or less is expected. Snow and sleet amounts will be negligible, generally less than a half inch, and mainly north of the Mountain Parkway. The precipitation should taper to freezing drizzle or drizzle before it ends on Tuesday. * WHERE...The Winter Weather Advisory is for portions of east central, northeast, south central and southeast Kentucky. * WHEN...The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from midnight tonight until 1 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Initially warm ground temperatures will limit accumulation to elevated surfaces such as bridges and decks at first. However, as temperatures continue to fall, some untreated roads may become slick, especially in locations which normally tend to stay more shaded during the day. Slick conditions could affect the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Kentucky can be found by visiting https://goky.ky.gov. &&