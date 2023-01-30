MANCHESTER — North Laurel coach Nate Valentine picked up his 200th career win on Monday during the Jaguars’ 95-39 victory over Oneida Baptist.
It marked the fifth time this season North Laurel (15-9 overall, 6-0 vs. 13th Region competition) has scored at least 90 points in a game.
“We are happy to get out of OBI with a win,” Valentine said. “We shared the ball extremely well and were able to play a lot of guys tonight.”
The Jaguars led beginning to end, building a 29-8 lead in the first quarter before heading into the locker room at halftime with a 54-17 cushion.
North Laurel took a 81-26 advantage into the fourth quarter before wrapping up the win.
Thirteen players scored in the victory for the Jaguars with Gavin Chadwell leading the way with 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting from the floor. He also grabbed six rebounds.
Reed Sheppard tossed in 15 points while recording another triple-double with 11 rebounds and 10 assists. He also had two steals. Ryan Davidson added 12 points while Kyler Elza scored 10 points. Brody Brock, and Chase Keen each added eight points apiece.
North Laurel shot 38-of-57 from the floor, including a 9-of-17 effort from 3-point range. The Jaguars outrebounded the Mountaineers, 41-16.
Canaan Tyree led Oneida Baptist with 16 points while Daniel Etokwudo added 11 points.
The Jaguars will play Jackson County at home Friday at 7:30 p.m. while the Mountaineers will travel to play Wellspring Guardians on Saturday at 5 p.m.
