LONDON — North Laurel senior Hailee Valentine scored her 2,000th career point as a Lady Jaguar during Monday’s 96-20 rout of Oneida Baptist.
Valentine led all scorers with 22 points while North Laurel had 10 players score overall.
“Hailee Valentine is the best scorer that I have coached at North Laurel,” North Laurel coach Eddie Mahan said. “Anyone who scores 2,000 points has to be a tremendous player but to do it while playing the opponents that we typically do every year takes her to even another level.
“She is a a competitor at everything she does,” he added. “It’s that mentality that I know will lead her to an abundance of success in her life.”
Jaelyn Black also scored in double figures, finishing with 14 points while Bella and Emily Sizemore each added 13 points, and Gracie McKnight finished with 10 points.
“I have a tremendous amount of respect for the OBI coaching staff,” Mahan said. “They are truly the definition of coaching being a bigger calling than just wins and loses. You can see the life lessons that those players learn from really good role models.”
North Laurel (18-4) led 33-4 after the first quarter and 63-4 at halftime before entering the fourth quarter with an 88-6 lead.
North Laurel 96, Oneida Baptist 20
Oneida Baptist 4 0 2 14 20
North Laurel 33 30 25 8 96
Oneida Baptist (20) — Khajohnsupawatchara 8, Carpenter 3, Craft 3, Mivedor 6.
North Laurel (96) — Black 14, Valentine 22, B. Sizemore 13, Claybrook 6, Nichelson 6, E. Sizemore 13, Sams 2, Allen 4, G. McKnight 10, C. McKnight 6.
