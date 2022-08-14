James Hendrix’s goal when he took over as coach of North Laurel volleyball was to not focus on the team one season at a time, but to build a program that will find tremendous success and have years of consistency.
Hendrix said he told the administration that, while the Lady Jaguars had some great coaches in the past, he wanted to be the coach that stayed around for a while and made an impact from the varsity squad all the way down to developmental programs.
“I think that is really important. When I took the job back in February, I told the administration that my goal was not to just be the coach of the volleyball team, but to build a program,” said Hendrix. “We have had great coaches here, but I want to build something that we are recognized for.”
Because Hendrix was not on the sidelines for the Lady Jaguars last season, he has been immersing himself in film from last year’s matches in order to get familiar with his team. What he has seen has given him great hope that the foundation for building a championship program is already in place.
Hendrix said he likes what his team has coming back this season. He likes the improvement that some girls have already made, and he thinks the growth for this season can be tremendous.
Jane Locke, Emma Parman, Maria Yount, and Olivia Parker are all players who will be relied upon to lead the squad this season. Locke is an outside hitter and has already improved from last season, while Parman and Yount have also grown. Parker, the team’s captain, has emerged as one of the leaders for the Lady Jaguars.
“We have made some wonderful improvements in the offseason. Jane Lock, Emma Parman, and Maria Yount have shown a lot of improvement,” said Hendrix. “Olivia Parker is our setter and our team captain. She is a super kid and has led our team for the past two years.”
As for what Hendrix will be focusing on this season, he said the team will approach practices a bit differently than they have in the past. In seasons before, North Laurel had a big picture approach, focusing on in-game strategy that involved heavy scrimmaging in practice. While that is effective, Hendrix will balance the strategy with skill-focused fundamentals, in order to hone in and sharpen the skills of each player on the team.
“We will have different coaching philosophies and strategies this year. We are focusing on the fundamentals and skills that get us to that next level. We will focus on fine tuning our game,” said Hendrix. “We want to have the intangibles and little things right. We want to be in better position, read what the offense is doing, and fine tune our skills.”
Overall, Hendrix is excited about what North Laurel brings to the table this season. He is taking over a squad that brings back some talent, but also has a lot of inexperience on the roster. He believes that will play to his team’s advantage as they continue to improve.
“I think there are people who have forgotten about us or are overlooking us. I think it’s good to fly under the radar,” said Hendrix. “We have the potential for a lot of growth this year. I think that starts with building our confidence. There are still some teams that make us nervous because of who they are, but once we get over a couple of those humps, we will be just fine in time for the postseason.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.