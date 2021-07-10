RICHMOND — With two outs in the bottom of the sixth, Lake Woodyard got a walk-off triple to push the North Laurel 8U All-Stars to an 11-10 victory in the team’s second round matchup on Saturday. North took two wins Saturday to move on in the winner’s bracket in the state tournament.
North Laurel faced Marion County in the first round and took a convincing 10-1 win.
Woodyard brought in Brody Burgess with a single in the first inning to score the team’s first run.
Easton Eally got an RBI with a single which scored Enrique Campos. Easton Allen brought in Woodyard with a fly ball. Hunter Warren added the fourth run with a fly ball which scored Weston Reed.
North added five runs in the third inning and Marion County answered with its only run of the game.
North put one more on the board in the sixth and Marion County couldn’t respond.
In the second round matchup, North Laurel faced South Oldham.
North was down 10-9 in the bottom of the sixth inning when Woodyard tripled on his first pitch, scoring two runs.
South Oldham scored first in the top of the second and North answered with two runs of their own.
Both teams added six runs in the fourth and one in the fifth. South Oldham put up two runs to get to 10 in the top of the sixth before North Laurel was forced to answer in the bottom of the sixth.
With two outs, Burgess got on base with a single and Campos followed with a single as well before Woodyard brought them home.
North Laurel plays their next game at 2 p.m. Sunday.
