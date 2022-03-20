LONDON — While trailing for much of the game, the South Laurel Cardinals rallied in the bottom of the seventh inning to take a 6-5 win over North Laurel in the 13th Region showdown.
Down 5-2 to start the seventh innings, South Laurel’s offense continued to battle, according to coach Trey Smith, and were able to get runners on base, before a walk-off three-run homer from Ayden Smith gave the Cardinals a win over their cross-town rivals.
Being three runs behind with only three outs left in the game, Smith said the message to his players when they took their trip to the plate was to keep sending it to the next player.
“We just kept battling, kept competing. We played from behind most of the night and kept fighting throughout the entire game,” said Smith. “I think our team has bought into the message that we are never out of it. I told them to keep battling every out. Keep sending it to the next guy up, and we did that until Ayden won the game for us in the end.”
The home run was Smith’s second hit of the night as he led the Cardinals with a single, homer, and three runs batted in. Harrison Byrd, Landry Collett, Cole Harville, and Hunter Bundy each singled once. Connor Combs and Ashton Garland each drove in one run apiece.
Four players saw action on the mound for South Laurel. Collett, Garland, and Will Alsip pitched through the first six innings, and Harville came on in the seventh. Harville took the win after holding North Laurel scoreless in the top of the inning.
Smith said he was happy with the way all four of his pitchers continue to compete from the mound.
“We pitched some young guys early and I liked the way they competed,” said Smith. “When we got runners on base they beared down. They fought no matter the situation.”
North Laurel looked to be the better team through the first four innings of the game. They took a 2-1 lead after the first inning and were up 5-2 after four innings had been played.
South Laurel’s Maison Lewis opened the bottom of the seventh with a walk to put the Cardinals’ first runner on base. Alsip followed with a walk and Bundy was hit by a pitch, loading the bases for South Laurel with no outs.
Garland stepped to the plate at the next at-bat and hit a ground ball to second base, scoring Lewis and cutting the lead to 5-3 with one out. With Byrd on third and Garland at first, Smith stepped to the plate.
Smith fouled off three straight pitches before finally connecting and belting a three-run homer over the left-field fence, giving the Cardinals the 6-5 victory.
Austin Smith and Chase Keen each had two singles for the Jaguars. Eli Sizemore added a double, and Keegan Baker had one single. Walt Hellard and Corey Broughton each drove in one run.
Broughton also had a solid night on the mound. He pitched five innings, allowing four hits and no earned runs while striking out four. Sizemore and EJ Allen each had time on the mound, as well.
