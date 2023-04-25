LONDON — It took one swing in the bottom of the seventh inning by North Laurel’s Emily Sizemore to show why many believe she’s once again the best player in the 13th Region.
With the Lady Jaguars trailing 3-1, Sizemore drove Clay County pitcher Abby Bowling’s pitch over the fence for a walk-off, game-winning three-run home run to give North Laurel a 4-3 win.
The home run turned out to be Sizemore’s second of the game while she finished with a 2-for-3 effort at the plate while driving in four runs, and scoring twice.
The one-run win pushed North Laurel to 23–1 overall, and 2-0 against 49th District opponents. The Lady Jaguars also ran their win streak to 17 games.
“We had to survive this game tonight,” North Laurel coach Chris Edwards said. “Clay County came in here with a plan and they executed. We are lucky to win this game.
“We needed to score in the seventh to tie the game and had the bottom third of our lineup coming up,” he added. “The two girls that got on were seventh-graders Bella Finley and Emma Carl who rose to the occasion. Emily then became Emily with the three-run walk-off home run. Games like this will prove to be good for us in the long run. This teaches us that we are never out of the game until the last out is made. That may become important for us later on. Really proud of my girls. Good team win tonight. Go Jags.”
Bella Finley finished with two hits while Katie Sams and Bella Sizemore each had a hit apiece.
Emma Carl got the win, tossing a complete game while allowing six hits, and two earned runs while striking out nine batters.
Clay County, who fell to 10-8 overall, and 1-1 against 49th District opponents, led throughout the contest until Emily Sizemore’s home run to win the game in the bottom of the seventh.
Kylie Frost led the Lady Tigers with a 2-for-4 effort, which included a home run while driving in two runs, and scoring once. Madison Sizemore, Emmi Reynolds, Emma Tuttle, and Riley Tuttle each finished with a hit apiece.
Bowling took the loss, tossing 6 1/3 of an inning while allowing six hits, and four earned runs while striking out three batters.
“We only had six hits but luckily for us, Emily had two of those and they left the yard,” Edwards said. “She is just so incredibly talented and she showed that tonight.
“Otherwise, we hit the ball hard several times tonight but credit goes to Clay County,” he added. “They caught everything we hit tonight. Jason has done so incredibly well with this team since he took over. They have improved so much and they are going to be a force to deal with this season and moving forward. Emma threw a complete game and scattered six hits. Only two of the three runs they scored were earned. Again she fought and competed and kept us in the game and gave us a chance. Great effort by her.”
