LONDON — South Laurel traveled to North Laurel to take on the Lady Jaguars Monday evening.
It was back and forth all night, but in the end the Lady Jags came out on top by a couple of points.
North Laurel came out strong winning the first set, 25-19.
The Lady Jaguars also came out strong in the second set, taking a quick 8-3 lead, forcing South Laurel to call timeout.
After the break, the Lady Cards came back to bring the score to 16-15. South Laurel would go on to win the second set, 25-23.
In the third set, it would be an all-out battle between both teams. North Laurel would come out on top, 27-25.
In the fourth and final set, the scene didn’t change much at all.
The Lady Jaguars were trying to claim the victory, but the Lady Cards were trying to mount a comeback to force it into five sets.
North Laurel would make a final run winning the set 27-25, and claiming victory in the match, 3-1.
