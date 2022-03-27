Weekend Wrap-Up
Saturday’s Games
Softball
North Laurel 4, Estill County 2
Somerset 4, North Laurel 3
The Lady Jaguars snapped their losing skid and got back to their winning ways by defeating Estill County, 4-2, on Saturday while dropping a 4-3 decision to Somerset.
North Laurel fell behind 1-0 during the second inning against the Lady Engineers before pulling away with a four-run third inning.
Bella Sizemore’s two-run homer highlighted the top of the third. She finished with a hit, two RBI, and one run scored. Emily Sizemore, Saige McClure, and Madison Parman each had two hits while Hallie Proffitt was 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Braylee Fawbush also had an RBI while Markie McDaniel finished with a hit.
Proffitt got the win in the pitcher’s circle, tossing a complete game while allowing six hits and two earned runs.
North Laurel lost a heartbreaker to Somerset.
The Lady Jaguars scored three runs in the top of the first inning and led the entire game until the Lady Briar Jumpers scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to pull off the one-run come from behind victory.
Proffitt finished with two hits, one RBI, and one run scored while Bella Sizemore had a hit and two RBI. Saige McClure and Madison Parman also had a hit apiece.
Parman suffered the loss in the pitcher’s circle, allowing five hits and four earned runs. She finished with four strikeouts.
Baseball
Harrison, Ohio 8, South Laurel 2
South Laurel (4-3) had no answer for Harrison, Ohio on Saturday, committing four errors while connecting with only six hits during its 8-2 loss.
The Cardinals allowed four runs in the second inning, and couldn’t get back in the game.
Hunter Bundy and Ayden Smith each finished with a hit and an RBI apiece while Ashton Garland, Adam Harville, Maison Lewis, and Jake Allen each finished with a hit apiece.
Freshman Will Alsip took the loss on the mound while tossing four innings. He only gave up seven hits and one earned run while striking out two batters.
