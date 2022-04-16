North Laurel split a pair of games in softball action on Saturday while South Laurel took two games from Casey County. In baseball action, South Laurel came away with a win over Garrard County while North Laurel dropped a close game to Perry Central.
Softball
Saturday’s Games
South Laurel 10, Casey County 0
Seventh-grader Kenzie Williams turned in an impressive effort, limiting Casey County to only one hit while striking out eight batters during the Lady Cardinals’ shut-out win.
Makayla Blair went 3-for-4 with three RBI while Hannah Carnes was 3-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Aubree Laster was also 3-for-3, as she also scored three times. Amara Horn ahead a hit and two RBI while Madison Worley finished with a hit and an RBI. Brooklyne Allen and Williams also drove in a run apiece.
South Laurel 11, Casey County 7
The Lady Cardinals swept the two-game road series with Casey County by holding off a late rally and defeating the Lady Rebels, 11-7.
Makayla Blair continued to swing a red-hot bat, going 3-for-4 with three RBI. Madison Worley turned in a 4-for-4 effort while driving in two runs and scoring once. Jaylyn Lewis was 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored while Bailey Frazier connected with two hits and finished with two RBI and a run scored. Aubree Laster delivered two hits, one RBI, and one run scored while Brooklyne Allen finished with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored. Addison Baker drove in a run while Hannah Carnes and Amara Horn each finished with a hit and run scored apiece.
Worley picked up the win, tossing all seven innings while going up against nine hits, and four earned runs while finishing with five strikeouts.
Lady Titan Triangle
Cooper 9, North Laurel 4
The Lady Jaguars hung tough with Cooper but in the end, fell short, 9-4.
Saige McClure had two hits, an RBI, and two runs scored in the loss while Hallie Proffitt finished with three hits. Bailee Root finished with a triple, an RBI, and a run scored while Emily Sizemore connected with a double and scored once. Braylee Fawbush drove in a run while Katie Sams and Bella Sizemore each finished with a hit apiece.
Root took the loss, allowing four earned runs in six innings while Proffitt tossed an inning, surrendering two earned runs.
North Laurel 18, Mercer County 7
Chris Edwards’ squad responded from an earlier loss on Saturday by handing Mercer County an 18-7 defeat.
North Laurel scored two runs in the first inning before adding five runs in both the second and third innings. The Lady Jaguars added three more runs in the fourth inning and two runs in the sixth inning.
Hallie Proffitt recorded the win, tossing six innings while allowing seven runs and seven hits.
Emily Sizemore had three hits, two doubles, an RBI, and three runs scored while Bailee Root finished with a triple and a single, one RBI, and three runs scored. Proffitt delivered a hit, three RBI, and two runs scored while Bella Sizemore had two hits, an RBI, and three runs scored. Katie Sams finished with two hits, an RBI, and a run scored while Braylee Fawbush turned in a two-hit, two-RBI effort while scoring once. Saige McClure had a hit, an RBI, and three runs scored while Madison Parman finished with a hit, two RBI, and two runs scored. Ellie Adams also drove in a run in the win.
Baseball
South Laurel 13, Garrard County 4
The Cardinals pounded out 12 hits and scored 12 runs during the game’s final four innings to defeat Garrard County, 13-4.
Cole Harville drove in a game-high three runs while finishing with two hits to lead South Laurel at the plate. Tyler Curry turned in a 2-for-3 effort while driving in two runs and Hunter Bundy was 2-for- 3 with an RBI and a run scored. Connor Combs collected two hits, two RBI, and two runs scored while Harrison Byrd was 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored. Alex Collett turned in a 1-for-3 effort, driving in a run and scoring once while Will Alsip had a hit, two RBI, and one run scored. Ayden Smith drove in a run while Landry Collett scored once.
Alsip got the win, pitching four and one/third of an inning, allowing nine hits, and four earned runs while striking out one batter. Harville tossed one and two/thirds of an inning, allowing no runs or hits while Byrd pitched a scoreless seventh inning.
Perry Central 4, North Laurel 3
The Jaguars held a slim 2-1 advantage entering the fifth inning but Perry Central responded with three runs in the top of the fifth and never looked back during its 4-3 win.
Gavin Hurst led North Laurel with a hit and two RBI while Noah Rush drove in a run. Kyler Elza, Austin Smith, and Chase Keen each finished with a hit and a run scored apiece while EJ Allen and Eli Sizemore both had a hit apiece.
Blaize Jones took the loss, tossing four innings while allowing three hits and three earned runs and striking out four batters. Sizemore pitched three scoreless innings, allowing only one hit.
