Former guard and walk-on Riley Welch will become a staff member. He ended his two-year career with the Wildcats in May after earning an undergraduate degree in liberal studies. He plans to to pursue a Masters in Business Administration.
“Over the last two years Kentucky has become home,” Welch said. “I couldn’t be more appreciative to begin the next phase of my life in basketball with the greatest program in college basketball. I’ll be a Cat for life, but I look forward to continuing to represent this great state and institution.”
Much like Brad Calipari, who was named a graduate assistant on Thursday, Welch will be involved in on-court activities, including practices, individual workouts and game-plan preparation.
He appeared in 34 career games as a Division I player split between two years at Kentucky and one at UC Irvine. Welch also played one season at the College of the Desert where he averaged 8.2 points and 5.0 assists per game.
Keith Taylor is sports editor for Kentucky Today. Reach him at keith.taylor@kentuckytoday.com or twitter @keithtaylor21
