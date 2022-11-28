LONDON — No. 4 ranked North Laurel defeated No.7 Lexington Catholic, 77-65, in The Jungle on Monday night.
North Laurel got their season started on a good note, putting four players into double digit scoring against the Knights.
Reed Sheppard led the Jags with 23 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists. Brody Brock followed with 18 points.
Gavin Chadwell finished with 17 points, and Ryan Davidson added 13 points.
The Jags outscored the Knights 21-15 in the first quarter, and scored eight unanswered points to open the game.
In the second quarter, North Laurel outscored Lexington Catholic, 18-12, to have a 39-27 lead at halftime.
The second half was a little closer in scoring as the Jaguars outscored the Knights by only two points, 38-36, but the damage had already been done.
Coach Nate Valentine said, "I told our guys before the game, this is what you work for. I thought our guys were ready to go, we got off to a great start and we rode off that for the rest of the game."
"Gavin helped a lot, he is just so physical. Obviously it's a tough matchup but he did not stop. He knows how to get beat up and keep going," Valentine added. "If anyone knows that, it's us. We had to go up against him for three years in a row."
"I love my team. I am super thrilled on how we played tonight," Reed Sheppard said. "This is something that you work for. I am super excited to kick off this season with my friends. The fans were awesome tonight, and I hope they keep coming to all of the games."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.