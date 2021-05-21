MIDDLESBORO — It wasn’t easy, but Carly Mink’s South Laurel Lady Cardinals got the job done in the end.
After surrendering nine runs to Middlesboro in the third inning and three more runs in the fourth inning, the Lady Cardinals were down 12 runs and three outs away from losing.
But the ‘Cardiac Cards’ never lost faith.
They scored 10 runs in the top of the fifth inning before adding four more runs to stun Middlesboro with a 15-13 victory.
“It was tough falling behind but we battled back and were able to get a huge comeback win,” South Laurel coach Carly Mink said. “It was pretty at the start but I’ll take a win any way we can get one. I’m super proud of our team for not giving up. We could have easily called it quits when we were down 12 runs but we came out and hit the ball in the fifth inning to put us back in the game. Maddie Worley came in and pitched a great game and got her first varsity win.
“We have some work to do before postseason,” she added. “We are working out some kinks and trying to get everybody healthy but I think we will be ready to go for the district tournament.”
Makayla Blair turned in her best offensive game of the season, finishing with four hits (two doubles and a triple), six RBI, and one run scored while Kyle Clem and Chloe Taylor each delivered two hits and one RBI apiece. Taylor scored three times while Clem crosses home plate twice. Jaylyn Lewis delivered a hit and three RBI while Aubree Laster had a hit, two RBI, and scored three times. Madison Worley finished with a hit and an RBI while Kenlea Murray has a hit.
Taylor lasted only two innings in the pitcher’s circle, allowing seven hits and five earned runs while Worley pitched the final five innings to get the win, scattering six hits while allowing two earned runs, and finishing with five strikeouts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.